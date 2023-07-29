Saturday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Minnesota Twins (54-51) going head to head against the Kansas City Royals (30-75) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (6-4) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (1-12) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have won 41, or 61.2%, of the 67 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has a record of 9-6, a 60% win rate, when favored by -190 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 65.5% chance to win.

Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with 462 total runs scored this season.

The Twins' 3.82 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule