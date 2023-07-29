The Minnesota Twins (54-51) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Kansas City Royals (30-75) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Bailey Ober (6-4) for the Twins and Jordan Lyles (1-12) for the Royals.

Twins vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (6-4, 2.76 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (1-12, 6.10 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

Ober (6-4) will take the mound for the Twins, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with an ERA of 2.76, a 5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .972.

He's going for his eighth straight quality start.

Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.

He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Bailey Ober vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 391 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They are batting .233 for the campaign with 94 home runs, 27th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Royals in one game, and they have gone 4-for-21 with a double and an RBI over 5 2/3 innings.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season. He is 1-12 with a 6.10 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 32-year-old has amassed a 6.10 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .252 to opposing batters.

Lyles enters this outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Lyles is aiming for his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

The 32-year-old's 6.10 ERA ranks 64th, 1.282 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Jordan Lyles vs. Twins

The opposing Twins offense has the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.412) and ranks eighth in home runs hit (139) in all of MLB. They have a collective .236 batting average, and are 21st in the league with 836 total hits and 17th in MLB play scoring 462 runs.

Lyles has a 7.71 ERA and a 1.929 WHIP against the Twins this season in 9 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .308 batting average over two appearances.

