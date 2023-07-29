Twins vs. Royals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 29
The Minnesota Twins (54-51) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Kansas City Royals (30-75) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
The probable starters are Bailey Ober (6-4) for the Twins and Jordan Lyles (1-12) for the Royals.
Twins vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (6-4, 2.76 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (1-12, 6.10 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober
- Ober (6-4) will take the mound for the Twins, his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
- The 28-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with an ERA of 2.76, a 5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .972.
- He's going for his eighth straight quality start.
- Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.
- He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Bailey Ober vs. Royals
- The Royals have scored 391 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They are batting .233 for the campaign with 94 home runs, 27th in the league.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Royals in one game, and they have gone 4-for-21 with a double and an RBI over 5 2/3 innings.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season. He is 1-12 with a 6.10 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed a 6.10 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .252 to opposing batters.
- Lyles enters this outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Lyles is aiming for his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.
- He has had one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
- The 32-year-old's 6.10 ERA ranks 64th, 1.282 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Jordan Lyles vs. Twins
- The opposing Twins offense has the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.412) and ranks eighth in home runs hit (139) in all of MLB. They have a collective .236 batting average, and are 21st in the league with 836 total hits and 17th in MLB play scoring 462 runs.
- Lyles has a 7.71 ERA and a 1.929 WHIP against the Twins this season in 9 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .308 batting average over two appearances.
