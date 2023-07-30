Carlos Correa, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Ryan Yarbrough on the hill, July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.304), slugging percentage (.399) and OPS (.704) this season.

Correa has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (62 of 93), with at least two hits 18 times (19.4%).

Looking at the 93 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (12.9%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.2% of his games this season, Correa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 35.5% of his games this season (33 of 93), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 49 .229 AVG .227 .305 OBP .303 .382 SLG .414 16 XBH 21 4 HR 8 22 RBI 23 42/19 K/BB 52/20 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings