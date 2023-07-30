DeWanna Bonner will lead the Connecticut Sun (18-6) against the Minnesota Lynx (11-13) one game after putting up 32 points in an 88-83 win over the Wings. The game is on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 1:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS.

There is no line set for the game.

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS

Lynx vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 88 Lynx 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-12.7)

Connecticut (-12.7) Computer Predicted Total: 163.6

Lynx vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota's record against the spread is 11-12-0.

Minnesota has seen 12 of its 24 games hit the over.

Lynx Performance Insights

On offense the Lynx are the eighth-ranked team in the WNBA (79.9 points per game). On defense they are third-worst (85.5 points allowed per game).

Minnesota collects 34.4 rebounds per game and give up 34.5 boards, ranking sixth and fifth, respectively, in the league.

The Lynx are sixth in the league in turnovers per game (13.1) and ninth in turnovers forced (12.9).

In 2023 the Lynx are third-worst in the WNBA in 3-point makes (6.5 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (31%).

In 2023 the Lynx are worst in the league in 3-pointers conceded (9.4 per game) and third-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (36.3%).

In 2023, Minnesota has taken 69.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 30.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 77.7% of Minnesota's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 22.3% have been 3-pointers.

