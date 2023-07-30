Sunday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (54-52) and the Kansas City Royals (31-75) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Twins coming out on top. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on July 30.

The Twins will give the nod to Kenta Maeda (2-5) versus the Royals and Ryan Yarbrough (3-5).

Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 41 out of the 68 games, or 60.3%, in which they've been favored.

This season Minnesota has won 12 of its 20 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 469 (4.4 per game).

The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).

