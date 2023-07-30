Kenta Maeda takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium against Michael Massey and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth in MLB play with 140 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota is 13th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).

Minnesota ranks 17th in runs scored with 469 (4.4 per game).

The Twins rank 20th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.

Twins hitters strike out 10.4 times per game, the most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Minnesota's 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the lowest WHIP in the majors (1.185).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Maeda (2-5 with a 4.62 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season.

His last appearance was on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

Maeda is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Maeda will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.8 innings per outing.

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Home Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/25/2023 Mariners L 9-7 Home Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/26/2023 Mariners L 8-7 Home Joe Ryan Bryce Miller 7/28/2023 Royals L 8-5 Away Sonny Gray Brady Singer 7/29/2023 Royals L 10-7 Away Bailey Ober Jordan Lyles 7/30/2023 Royals - Away Kenta Maeda Ryan Yarbrough 8/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Pablo Lopez Jack Flaherty 8/2/2023 Cardinals - Away Joe Ryan Miles Mikolas 8/3/2023 Cardinals - Away Sonny Gray Jordan Montgomery 8/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Bailey Ober Merrill Kelly 8/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kenta Maeda Ryne Nelson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.