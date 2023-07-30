Carlos Correa and Bobby Witt Jr. are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals meet at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).

Twins vs. Royals Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Correa Stats

Correa has recorded 84 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.

He has a .228/.304/.399 slash line on the year.

Correa has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .174 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has recorded 61 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .206/.295/.436 slash line so far this season.

Buxton has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 29 3-for-3 2 0 2 6 0 at Royals Jul. 28 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 111 hits with 18 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 22 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.302/.467 on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jul. 29 4-for-5 2 1 3 9 0 vs. Twins Jul. 28 4-for-5 2 1 6 8 1 at Guardians Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 90 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 13 walks and 44 RBI.

He has a slash line of .249/.289/.434 on the year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Twins Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 26 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 at Guardians Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Jul. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

