Twins vs. Royals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 30
The Kansas City Royals (31-75) have a 2-0 series lead and hope to sweep the Minnesota Twins (54-52) on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.
The probable pitchers are Kenta Maeda (2-5) for the Twins and Ryan Yarbrough (3-5) for the Royals.
Twins vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (2-5, 4.62 ERA) vs Yarbrough - KC (3-5, 4.70 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda
- The Twins will hand the ball to Maeda (2-5) for his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.
- The 35-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 4.62, a 4.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.253.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Maeda has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.
Kenta Maeda vs. Royals
- The Royals have scored 401 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They are batting .236 for the campaign with 96 home runs, 27th in the league.
- The right-hander has faced the Royals one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-23 with a home run and an RBI in seven innings.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Yarbrough
- Yarbrough makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.70 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
- Yarbrough has two quality starts under his belt this season.
- Yarbrough will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 3.4 frames per outing.
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Ryan Yarbrough vs. Twins
- The opposing Twins offense has a collective .237 batting average, and is 21st in the league with 848 total hits and 17th in MLB play with 469 runs scored. They have the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.413) and are eighth in all of MLB with 140 home runs.
- Yarbrough has pitched 1 2/3 innings without giving up a hit or an earned run against the Twins this season.
