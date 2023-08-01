The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has an OPS of .701, fueled by an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .398. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.

Correa has gotten at least one hit in 67.0% of his games this season (63 of 94), with at least two hits 18 times (19.1%).

In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (12.8%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

Correa has had an RBI in 29 games this season (30.9%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 35.1% of his games this year (33 of 94), with two or more runs five times (5.3%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 50 .229 AVG .228 .305 OBP .302 .382 SLG .411 16 XBH 21 4 HR 8 22 RBI 23 42/19 K/BB 53/20 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings