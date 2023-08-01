Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has an OPS of .701, fueled by an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .398. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Correa has gotten at least one hit in 67.0% of his games this season (63 of 94), with at least two hits 18 times (19.1%).
- In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (12.8%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Correa has had an RBI in 29 games this season (30.9%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 35.1% of his games this year (33 of 94), with two or more runs five times (5.3%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|50
|.229
|AVG
|.228
|.305
|OBP
|.302
|.382
|SLG
|.411
|16
|XBH
|21
|4
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|23
|42/19
|K/BB
|53/20
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 103 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Mikolas (6-6 with a 4.38 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 24th of the season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed two-thirds of an inning, surrendering one earned run without allowing a hit.
- The 34-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 40th, 1.304 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
