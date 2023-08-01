The Tampa Bay Rays visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Wander Franco, Gleyber Torres and others in this contest.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Eflin Stats

The Rays' Zach Eflin (11-6) will make his 21st start of the season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Eflin has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 20 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

The 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.64), third in WHIP (1.023), and 27th in K/9 (9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Jul. 26 4.0 7 5 5 3 1 vs. Orioles Jul. 21 7.0 2 0 0 8 1 at Royals Jul. 16 3.0 7 5 5 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 9 5.0 4 2 2 5 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 4 7.0 4 2 2 9 0

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Franco Stats

Franco has 107 hits with 23 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs, 38 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.332/.446 on the season.

Franco hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and two RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Astros Jul. 30 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 29 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 1 at Astros Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has recorded 108 hits with 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 51 runs.

He's slashing .318/.402/.503 so far this year.

Diaz enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, two walks and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Astros Jul. 30 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 at Astros Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 28 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 25 1-for-2 0 0 2 2

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Torres Stats

Torres has put up 101 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .255/.319/.422 so far this season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 10 doubles, 20 home runs, 41 walks and 42 RBI (54 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashing .297/.420/.681 so far this year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 31 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 29 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Orioles Jul. 28 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 3 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

