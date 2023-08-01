Miles Mikolas will be on the hill for the St. Louis Cardinals when they take on Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Twins vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth-best in baseball with 141 total home runs.

Minnesota is 13th in baseball, slugging .412.

The Twins' .237 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

Minnesota is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (470 total).

The Twins rank 21st in MLB with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in MLB.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff paces MLB.

Minnesota's 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the first-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.183).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

Lopez heads into this outing with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Lopez will try to continue a 13-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per outing).

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Mariners L 9-7 Home Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/26/2023 Mariners L 8-7 Home Joe Ryan Bryce Miller 7/28/2023 Royals L 8-5 Away Sonny Gray Brady Singer 7/29/2023 Royals L 10-7 Away Bailey Ober Jordan Lyles 7/30/2023 Royals L 2-1 Away Kenta Maeda Ryan Yarbrough 8/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Pablo Lopez Miles Mikolas 8/2/2023 Cardinals - Away Joe Ryan Miles Mikolas 8/3/2023 Cardinals - Away Sonny Gray Jordan Montgomery 8/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Bailey Ober Merrill Kelly 8/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kenta Maeda Ryne Nelson 8/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Pablo Lopez Zac Gallen

