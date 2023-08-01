How to Watch the Twins vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 1
Miles Mikolas will be on the hill for the St. Louis Cardinals when they take on Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
Twins vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are eighth-best in baseball with 141 total home runs.
- Minnesota is 13th in baseball, slugging .412.
- The Twins' .237 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Minnesota is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (470 total).
- The Twins rank 21st in MLB with a .314 on-base percentage.
- The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in MLB.
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff paces MLB.
- Minnesota's 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the first-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.183).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Pablo Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Lopez heads into this outing with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Lopez will try to continue a 13-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per outing).
- In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/25/2023
|Mariners
|L 9-7
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|George Kirby
|7/26/2023
|Mariners
|L 8-7
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Bryce Miller
|7/28/2023
|Royals
|L 8-5
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Brady Singer
|7/29/2023
|Royals
|L 10-7
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Lyles
|7/30/2023
|Royals
|L 2-1
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryan Yarbrough
|8/1/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Miles Mikolas
|8/2/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Miles Mikolas
|8/3/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Merrill Kelly
|8/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryne Nelson
|8/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Zac Gallen
