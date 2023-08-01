At +4000 as of December 31, the Minnesota Vikings aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +280

+280 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota compiled a 7-8-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times in Vikings games.

With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the , Minnesota was forced to rely on its seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season.

At home last season, the Vikings were 8-1. On the road, they were 5-3.

As favorites, Minnesota was undefeated (11-0) last season, but finished only 1-4 as the underdog.

The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.

Vikings Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Kirk Cousins threw for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.9%.

On the ground, Cousins scored two touchdowns and accumulated 97 yards.

Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

T.J. Hockenson had 86 catches for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In the passing game, K.J. Osborn scored five TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 650 yards (38.2 per game).

Jordan Hicks posted one interception to go with 130 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +15000 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +700 3 September 24 Chargers - +2200 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +6600 7 October 23 49ers - +900 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +6600 10 November 12 Saints - +4000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +5000 12 November 27 Bears - +6600 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +900 16 December 24 Lions - +2000 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2000

