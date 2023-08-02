Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Byron Buxton (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton has 63 hits, which ranks first among Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .207 with 35 extra-base hits.
- Buxton is batting .412 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Buxton has gotten at least one hit in 51.8% of his games this season (44 of 85), with multiple hits 17 times (20.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24 games this year (28.2%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (14.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37 of 85 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.216
|AVG
|.197
|.279
|OBP
|.310
|.506
|SLG
|.359
|19
|XBH
|16
|14
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|13
|55/13
|K/BB
|54/22
|4
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 103 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- The Cardinals will send Hudson (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
