Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .243 with 10 doubles, five home runs and eight walks.
- Polanco has recorded a hit in 25 of 34 games this year (73.5%), including six multi-hit games (17.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.7% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.4% of his games this year, Polanco has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (32.4%), including one multi-run game.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.266
|AVG
|.211
|.293
|OBP
|.286
|.519
|SLG
|.298
|12
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|6
|20/3
|K/BB
|13/5
|0
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will look to Hudson (1-0) in his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
