Kyle Farmer and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Dakota Hudson on August 2 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is batting .258 with eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks.

In 54.8% of his 73 games this season, Farmer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Farmer has had an RBI in 17 games this season (23.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.4% of his games this year (28 of 73), with two or more runs three times (4.1%).

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 33 .252 AVG .265 .331 OBP .305 .374 SLG .429 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 11 RBI 13 34/8 K/BB 26/6 0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings