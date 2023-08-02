Matt Wallner -- with a slugging percentage of .629 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the hill, on August 2 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is batting .262 with three doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Wallner has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (17.4%), homering in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.7% of his games this season, Wallner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 11 of 23 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 8 .325 AVG .160 .449 OBP .250 .675 SLG .320 6 XBH 2 4 HR 1 8 RBI 1 13/5 K/BB 8/2 1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings