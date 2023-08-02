Wednesday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (47-61) versus the Minnesota Twins (55-53) at Busch Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on August 2.

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (9-7) versus the Cardinals and Dakota Hudson (1-0).

Twins vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Twins have won 42, or 60%, of the 70 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has entered 47 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 26-21 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 473 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Twins' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

