Twins vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 2
Wednesday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (47-61) versus the Minnesota Twins (55-53) at Busch Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on August 2.
The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (9-7) versus the Cardinals and Dakota Hudson (1-0).
Twins vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Cardinals Player Props
|Twins vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Cardinals
|Twins vs Cardinals Odds
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Twins have won 42, or 60%, of the 70 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Minnesota has entered 47 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 26-21 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored 473 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 26
|Mariners
|L 8-7
|Joe Ryan vs Bryce Miller
|July 28
|@ Royals
|L 8-5
|Sonny Gray vs Brady Singer
|July 29
|@ Royals
|L 10-7
|Bailey Ober vs Jordan Lyles
|July 30
|@ Royals
|L 2-1
|Kenta Maeda vs Ryan Yarbrough
|August 1
|@ Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Pablo Lopez vs Miles Mikolas
|August 2
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Dakota Hudson
|August 3
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Matthew Liberatore
|August 4
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Merrill Kelly
|August 5
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Ryne Nelson
|August 6
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Zac Gallen
|August 7
|@ Tigers
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Matt Manning
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.