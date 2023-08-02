You can find player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Nolan Arenado and others on the Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals heading into their matchup at 7:45 PM ET on Wednesday at Busch Stadium.

Twins vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Ryan Stats

Joe Ryan (9-7) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 22nd start of the season.

He has 12 quality starts in 21 chances this season.

In 21 starts, Ryan has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

He has made 21 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.06), 14th in WHIP (1.090), and sixth in K/9 (10.9).

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jul. 26 3.2 7 4 4 7 2 vs. White Sox Jul. 21 6.0 7 4 4 10 1 at Athletics Jul. 16 5.1 5 3 3 7 3 vs. Orioles Jul. 9 4.1 5 5 5 10 2 vs. Royals Jul. 3 6.0 6 2 2 9 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Correa Stats

Correa has 85 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.

He's slashed .226/.301/.394 on the year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cardinals Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has put up 63 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .207/.294/.438 so far this year.

Buxton takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with five doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 29 3-for-3 2 0 2 6 0 at Royals Jul. 28 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 30 walks and 78 RBI (111 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.327/.505 so far this season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 114 hits with 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .280/.368/.464 so far this season.

Goldschmidt brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with two walks and an RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

