Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Cardinals on August 2, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Nolan Arenado and others on the Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals heading into their matchup at 7:45 PM ET on Wednesday at Busch Stadium.
Twins vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -175)
Ryan Stats
- Joe Ryan (9-7) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 22nd start of the season.
- He has 12 quality starts in 21 chances this season.
- In 21 starts, Ryan has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.
- He has made 21 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.06), 14th in WHIP (1.090), and sixth in K/9 (10.9).
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 26
|3.2
|7
|4
|4
|7
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 21
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|10
|1
|at Athletics
|Jul. 16
|5.1
|5
|3
|3
|7
|3
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 9
|4.1
|5
|5
|5
|10
|2
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 3
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|9
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 85 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.
- He's slashed .226/.301/.394 on the year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|Jul. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has put up 63 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashing .207/.294/.438 so far this year.
- Buxton takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with five doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 29
|3-for-3
|2
|0
|2
|6
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 28
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 30 walks and 78 RBI (111 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .279/.327/.505 so far this season.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 27
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 114 hits with 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashed .280/.368/.464 so far this season.
- Goldschmidt brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with two walks and an RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
