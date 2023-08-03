Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.299), slugging percentage (.392) and OPS (.691) this season.
- Correa has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- Looking at the 96 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (12.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.2% of his games this year, Correa has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this season (34.4%), including five games with multiple runs (5.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|52
|.229
|AVG
|.221
|.305
|OBP
|.294
|.382
|SLG
|.399
|16
|XBH
|21
|4
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|23
|42/19
|K/BB
|55/20
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 104 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
- Liberatore (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.75 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, July 5 against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed a third of an inning, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 6.75, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .323 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.