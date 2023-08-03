Kyle Farmer -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Matthew Liberatore on the mound, on August 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer has eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .255.

In 54.1% of his 74 games this season, Farmer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 74), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Farmer has picked up an RBI in 23.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season (39.2%), including three multi-run games (4.1%).

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .252 AVG .257 .331 OBP .303 .374 SLG .416 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 11 RBI 13 34/8 K/BB 27/6 0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings