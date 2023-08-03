In the series rubber match on Thursday, August 3, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (55-54) take on Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (48-61). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The favored Twins have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +105. The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Twins vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (4-4, 3.14 ERA) vs Matthew Liberatore - STL (1-3, 6.75 ERA)

Twins vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 71 games this season and won 42 (59.2%) of those contests.

The Twins have gone 37-27 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (57.8% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and went 4-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 21, or 47.7%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious 12 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Willi Castro 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+185) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 9th 1st

