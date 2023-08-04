The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.195 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with an OBP of .298, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .387.

Correa has picked up a hit in 63 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has gone deep in 12.4% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Correa has driven in a run in 29 games this season (29.9%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 33 of 97 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 53 .229 AVG .217 .305 OBP .292 .382 SLG .392 16 XBH 21 4 HR 8 22 RBI 23 42/19 K/BB 56/21 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings