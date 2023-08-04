Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Diamondbacks - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Joey Gallo (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Minnesota Twins face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .174 with nine doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks.
- In 40.5% of his games this season (34 of 84), Gallo has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (7.1%) he recorded at least two.
- In 19.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has had at least one RBI in 22.6% of his games this season (19 of 84), with more than one RBI seven times (8.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this year (33.3%), including three games with multiple runs (3.6%).
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.179
|AVG
|.171
|.287
|OBP
|.287
|.393
|SLG
|.480
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|12
|13
|RBI
|19
|55/16
|K/BB
|61/19
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (134 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly (9-5 with a 3.40 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.40, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .214 against him.
