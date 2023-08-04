On Friday, Jorge Polanco (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

In 26 of 36 games this season (72.2%) Polanco has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

He has hit a home run in five games this season (13.9%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Polanco has driven home a run in 11 games this season (30.6%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (30.6%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .266 AVG .206 .293 OBP .296 .519 SLG .286 12 XBH 3 4 HR 1 13 RBI 6 20/3 K/BB 14/7 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings