Kayla Day 2023 National Bank Open Odds
A round of 64 match is next for Kayla Day in the National Bank Open, and she will play Marie Bouzkova. Day has +20000 odds to be crowned champion at Stade Iga.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 National Bank Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Day at the 2023 National Bank Open
- Next Round: Round of 64
- Tournament Dates: August 4-13
- Venue: Stade Iga
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Day's Next Match
After her 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 win over Sachia Vickery in the qualification final, Day will play Bouzkova in the round of 64 on Monday, August 7 at 11:00 AM ET.
Want to bet on Day? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Day Stats
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Day defeated No. 216-ranked Vickery, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.
- The 23-year-old Day is 14-8 over the past 12 months and is still seeking her first tournament title.
- Day is 6-5 on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Through 22 matches over the past year (across all court types), Day has played 21.8 games per match. She won 53.4% of them.
- Day, in 11 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 22.1 games per match and won 53.1% of them.
- Over the past year, Day has been victorious in 39.6% of her return games and 65.0% of her service games.
- Day has claimed 73.2% of her service games on hard courts and 32.8% of her return games over the past 12 months.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.