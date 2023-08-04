Max Kepler and his .361 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (67 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Arizona Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly on August 4 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Merrill Kelly

BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 23 walks while batting .230.

Kepler has picked up a hit in 51.3% of his 80 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.8% of those games.

He has homered in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (15 of 80), and 5.0% of his trips to the dish.

Kepler has an RBI in 25 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 45 .246 AVG .217 .305 OBP .286 .415 SLG .454 10 XBH 16 5 HR 10 18 RBI 21 30/10 K/BB 35/13 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings