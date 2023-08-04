Bailey Ober and Merrill Kelly are the projected starters when the Minnesota Twins and Arizona Diamondbacks play on Friday at Target Field.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth-best in baseball with 144 total home runs.

Minnesota is 15th in MLB with a .410 slugging percentage.

The Twins have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.235).

Minnesota has the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (481 total runs).

The Twins are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in the majors.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff leads MLB.

Minnesota has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the first-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.179).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.

Ober is trying to pick up his 12th quality start of the season.

Ober has put up 16 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Royals L 10-7 Away Bailey Ober Jordan Lyles 7/30/2023 Royals L 2-1 Away Kenta Maeda Ryan Yarbrough 8/1/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Pablo Lopez Miles Mikolas 8/2/2023 Cardinals L 7-3 Away Joe Ryan Dakota Hudson 8/3/2023 Cardinals W 5-3 Away Sonny Gray Matthew Liberatore 8/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Bailey Ober Merrill Kelly 8/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kenta Maeda Ryne Nelson 8/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Pablo Lopez Zac Gallen 8/7/2023 Tigers - Away Joe Ryan Matt Manning 8/8/2023 Tigers - Away Sonny Gray Eduardo Rodríguez 8/9/2023 Tigers - Away Bailey Ober Reese Olson

