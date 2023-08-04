On Friday, August 4, Carlos Correa's Minnesota Twins (56-54) host Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (57-53) at Target Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+105). The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (6-5, 3.19 ERA) vs Merrill Kelly - ARI (9-5, 3.40 ERA)

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 43 out of the 72 games, or 59.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have gone 38-27 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (58.5% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Twins have a 4-6 record over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have come away with 27 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious 16 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa - 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160) Max Kepler 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Joey Gallo 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+200) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 9th 1st

