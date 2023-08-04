Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Carlos Correa, Corbin Carroll and others in the Minnesota Twins-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Ober Stats

The Twins will send Bailey Ober (6-5) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

In 17 starts, Ober has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Jul. 29 4.0 11 6 6 5 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 6.0 5 3 2 6 0 at Mariners Jul. 18 6.0 7 3 3 5 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 7 6.0 4 1 1 5 3 at Orioles Jul. 1 7.0 2 0 0 8 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Correa Stats

Correa has collected 85 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.

He's slashing .223/.298/.387 so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cardinals Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 63 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .207/.294/.438 slash line on the season.

Buxton enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .412 with five doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 29 3-for-3 2 0 2 6 0 at Royals Jul. 28 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 105 hits with 21 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 40 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 33 bases.

He has a .279/.357/.528 slash line so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Giants Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 57 RBI (115 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .290/.367/.510 on the season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Giants Jul. 31 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

