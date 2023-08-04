The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro and his .462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Read More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .246.

Castro has gotten at least one hit in 54.3% of his games this season (44 of 81), with at least two hits 15 times (18.5%).

In 4.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has had at least one RBI in 23.5% of his games this season (19 of 81), with two or more RBI three times (3.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30 games this year (37.0%), including multiple runs in five games.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 43 .231 AVG .257 .328 OBP .338 .407 SLG .343 12 XBH 7 3 HR 2 13 RBI 10 30/12 K/BB 40/11 12 SB 13

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings