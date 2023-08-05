Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Diamondbacks - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Saturday, Carlos Correa (batting .122 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.295), slugging percentage (.383) and OPS (.679) this season.
- Correa has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 98 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (12 of 98), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29 games this year (29.6%), Correa has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (33.7%), including multiple runs in five games.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|53
|.224
|AVG
|.217
|.299
|OBP
|.292
|.374
|SLG
|.392
|16
|XBH
|21
|4
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|23
|44/19
|K/BB
|56/21
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.60).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 137 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.84 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.84), 54th in WHIP (1.395), and 64th in K/9 (5.7).
