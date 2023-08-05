Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Diamondbacks - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Jorge Polanco, with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .241 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.
- Polanco has picked up a hit in 73.0% of his 37 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.2% of them.
- In six games this season, he has hit a home run (16.2%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 12 games this season (32.4%), Polanco has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (16.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (32.4%), including one multi-run game.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.268
|AVG
|.206
|.302
|OBP
|.296
|.549
|SLG
|.286
|13
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|6
|21/4
|K/BB
|14/7
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 137 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Nelson (6-5 with a 4.84 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 56th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 54th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 64th.
