Max Kepler -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Read More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 23 walks while batting .230.

In 51.9% of his games this year (42 of 81), Kepler has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (23.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 19.8% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.1% of his games this year, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.9%.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 45 .246 AVG .217 .304 OBP .286 .434 SLG .454 11 XBH 16 6 HR 10 19 RBI 21 31/10 K/BB 35/13 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings