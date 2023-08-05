The field for the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open in Troon, United Kingdom at Dundonald Links will include Minjee Lee. The tournament is from August 3-5.

Looking to place a bet on Lee at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Minjee Lee Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Lee has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 16 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Lee has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 13 times.

Lee has earned one top-10 finish and five top-20 finishes in her past five appearances.

Lee has finished with a score better than the tournament average in each of her past five events.

Lee has a top-20 finish in each of her past seven tournaments.

Lee will attempt to continue her streak of made cuts to 15 by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 29 -3 283 0 16 2 3 $1.2M

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year, while Dundonald Links is set for a shorter 6,494 yards.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -6.

The courses that Lee has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,593 yards, while Dundonald Links will be at 6,494 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee was in the 50th percentile on par 3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 3.10 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

She shot well to finish in the 79th percentile on par 4s at the Amundi Evian Championship, averaging 4.00 strokes on those 36 holes.

Lee shot better than 75% of the golfers at the Amundi Evian Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Lee recorded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Lee carded four bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.6).

Lee carded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 4.2 on the 36 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship.

In that last competition, Lee's performance on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 6.6).

Lee finished the Amundi Evian Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 3.6.

On the 16 par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Lee carded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.5.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

72 / 6,494 yards

