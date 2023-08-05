How to Watch the Twins vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 5
Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will take on Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field on Saturday.
Twins vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 147 total home runs.
- Minnesota is 15th in MLB with a .411 slugging percentage.
- The Twins' .235 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.
- Minnesota has the No. 18 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (484 total runs).
- The Twins are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
- Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in MLB.
- Minnesota's pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.179).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kenta Maeda (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.53 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Maeda has three quality starts this year.
- Maeda will try to prolong a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 frames per appearance).
- He has had one appearance this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2023
|Royals
|L 2-1
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryan Yarbrough
|8/1/2023
|Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Miles Mikolas
|8/2/2023
|Cardinals
|L 7-3
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Dakota Hudson
|8/3/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Matthew Liberatore
|8/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Merrill Kelly
|8/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryne Nelson
|8/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Zac Gallen
|8/7/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Joey Wentz
|8/8/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/9/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Reese Olson
|8/10/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Tarik Skubal
