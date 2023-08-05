Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will take on Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field on Saturday.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 147 total home runs.

Minnesota is 15th in MLB with a .411 slugging percentage.

The Twins' .235 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

Minnesota has the No. 18 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (484 total runs).

The Twins are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.

Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.179).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Kenta Maeda (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.53 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Maeda has three quality starts this year.

Maeda will try to prolong a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 frames per appearance).

He has had one appearance this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Royals L 2-1 Away Kenta Maeda Ryan Yarbrough 8/1/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Pablo Lopez Miles Mikolas 8/2/2023 Cardinals L 7-3 Away Joe Ryan Dakota Hudson 8/3/2023 Cardinals W 5-3 Away Sonny Gray Matthew Liberatore 8/4/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Home Bailey Ober Merrill Kelly 8/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kenta Maeda Ryne Nelson 8/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Dallas Keuchel Zac Gallen 8/7/2023 Tigers - Away Pablo Lopez Joey Wentz 8/8/2023 Tigers - Away Sonny Gray Eduardo Rodríguez 8/9/2023 Tigers - Away Bailey Ober Reese Olson 8/10/2023 Tigers - Away Kenta Maeda Tarik Skubal

