When the Minnesota Twins (57-54) and Arizona Diamondbacks (57-54) square of at Target Field on Saturday, August 5, Kenta Maeda will get the nod for the Twins, while the Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson to the hill. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +135 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (2-6, 4.53 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (6-5, 4.84 ERA)

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 44, or 60.3%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Twins have a 16-14 record (winning 53.3% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 4-6 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (46.6%) in those games.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 7-9 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks had a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Wallner 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+140) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+160) Willi Castro 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 9th 1st

