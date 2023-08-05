The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 walks while hitting .246.

Castro has gotten a hit in 45 of 82 games this season (54.9%), including 15 multi-hit games (18.3%).

He has hit a home run in four games this season (4.9%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.

Castro has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (23.2%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (3.7%).

In 36.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 43 .232 AVG .257 .326 OBP .338 .402 SLG .343 12 XBH 7 3 HR 2 13 RBI 10 31/12 K/BB 40/11 13 SB 13

