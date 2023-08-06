On Sunday, Carlos Correa (.175 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Minnesota Twins face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with an OBP of .295, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .382.

Correa has had a hit in 64 of 99 games this season (64.6%), including multiple hits 18 times (18.2%).

In 12.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has driven in a run in 30 games this season (30.3%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year (34.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 53 .225 AVG .217 .298 OBP .292 .371 SLG .392 16 XBH 21 4 HR 8 23 RBI 23 45/19 K/BB 56/21 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings