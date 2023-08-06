The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .170 with nine doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 37 walks.

Gallo has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 86 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 18.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has picked up an RBI in 22.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

In 32.6% of his games this season (28 of 86), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.5%) he has scored more than once.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 42 .169 AVG .171 .285 OBP .287 .373 SLG .480 13 XBH 14 5 HR 12 13 RBI 19 60/18 K/BB 61/19 0 SB 0

