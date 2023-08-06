On Sunday, Matt Wallner (.743 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is hitting .269 with four doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

Wallner has gotten at least one hit in 44.4% of his games this year (12 of 27), with at least two hits six times (22.2%).

He has homered in 18.5% of his games this season, and 6.5% of his plate appearances.

In 25.9% of his games this year, Wallner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 of 27 games (48.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 10 .340 AVG .161 .466 OBP .257 .660 SLG .387 7 XBH 3 4 HR 2 10 RBI 4 16/6 K/BB 11/3 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings