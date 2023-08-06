Max Kepler and Corbin Carroll will take the field when the Minnesota Twins and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Sunday at Target Field.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 151 home runs.

Minnesota is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

The Twins' .237 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Minnesota has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 496 (4.4 per game).

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.3) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.83 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Twins pitchers have a 1.174 WHIP this season, lowest in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Dallas Keuchel gets the nod for the Twins and will make his first start of the season.

The last time the 35-year-old lefty pitched was on Friday, Sept. 2, throwing 4 2/3 innings as the starter against the Boston Red Sox.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Pablo Lopez Miles Mikolas 8/2/2023 Cardinals L 7-3 Away Joe Ryan Dakota Hudson 8/3/2023 Cardinals W 5-3 Away Sonny Gray Matthew Liberatore 8/4/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Home Bailey Ober Merrill Kelly 8/5/2023 Diamondbacks W 12-1 Home Kenta Maeda Ryne Nelson 8/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Dallas Keuchel Zac Gallen 8/7/2023 Tigers - Away Pablo Lopez Joey Wentz 8/8/2023 Tigers - Away Sonny Gray Eduardo Rodríguez 8/9/2023 Tigers - Away Bailey Ober Reese Olson 8/10/2023 Tigers - Away Kenta Maeda Tarik Skubal 8/11/2023 Phillies - Away Dallas Keuchel Cristopher Sanchez

