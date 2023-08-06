As they try to secure the series sweep on Sunday, August 6, Dallas Keuchel will take the mound for the Minnesota Twins (58-54) as they match up against the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-55), who will answer with Zac Gallen. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at Target Field.

The favored Diamondbacks have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +125. The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (11-5, 3.41 ERA) vs Keuchel - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Twins' game versus the Diamondbacks but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Twins (+125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to beat the Diamondbacks with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.50.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Max Kepler get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 28, or 60.9%, of the 46 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 15-8 (winning 65.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 60% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Diamondbacks were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just once, a game they lost.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Twins have been underdogs in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (36.1%) in those contests.

This year, the Twins have won three of 10 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Max Kepler 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Willi Castro 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.