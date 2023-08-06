Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Diamondbacks - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .246 with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 23 walks.
- In 55.4% of his games this year (46 of 83), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (18.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 4.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 83), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has an RBI in 20 of 83 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.0%.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|43
|.233
|AVG
|.257
|.321
|OBP
|.338
|.414
|SLG
|.343
|13
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|10
|32/12
|K/BB
|40/11
|13
|SB
|13
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (141 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (11-5) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.41 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.41), 11th in WHIP (1.086), and 24th in K/9 (9.4).
