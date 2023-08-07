The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.125 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with 87 hits and an OBP of .295, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .381.

Correa has gotten at least one hit in 65.0% of his games this year (65 of 100), with at least two hits 18 times (18.0%).

In 12.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (31.0%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (12.0%).

In 34.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (5.0%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 53 .225 AVG .217 .297 OBP .292 .368 SLG .392 16 XBH 21 4 HR 8 25 RBI 23 46/19 K/BB 56/21 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings