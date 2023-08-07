On Monday, Max Kepler (.676 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .238 with 11 doubles, 18 home runs and 23 walks.

Kepler has had a hit in 44 of 83 games this season (53.0%), including multiple hits 20 times (24.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 18 games this year (21.7%), homering in 5.8% of his plate appearances.

In 33.7% of his games this year, Kepler has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (12.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 45 .262 AVG .217 .315 OBP .286 .485 SLG .454 13 XBH 16 8 HR 10 21 RBI 21 34/10 K/BB 35/13 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings