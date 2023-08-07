Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Max Kepler (.676 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .238 with 11 doubles, 18 home runs and 23 walks.
- Kepler has had a hit in 44 of 83 games this season (53.0%), including multiple hits 20 times (24.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18 games this year (21.7%), homering in 5.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 33.7% of his games this year, Kepler has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (12.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|45
|.262
|AVG
|.217
|.315
|OBP
|.286
|.485
|SLG
|.454
|13
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|10
|21
|RBI
|21
|34/10
|K/BB
|35/13
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (132 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wentz (2-9) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 16th start of the season. He has a 6.37 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday, July 29 when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.37 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .285 to his opponents.
