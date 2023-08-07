On Monday, Ryan Jeffers (.829 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .293 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Jeffers enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .421 with three homers.

Jeffers has gotten a hit in 34 of 59 games this year (57.6%), including 13 multi-hit games (22.0%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.9%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (25.4%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (8.5%).

He has scored in 21 games this year (35.6%), including five multi-run games (8.5%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 28 .333 AVG .256 .429 OBP .356 .595 SLG .411 11 XBH 8 5 HR 3 9 RBI 13 28/11 K/BB 32/10 1 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings