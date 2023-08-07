Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins will try to defeat Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 153 total home runs.

Minnesota is 12th in baseball, slugging .416.

The Twins have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.237).

Minnesota has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (501 total runs).

The Twins rank 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.

Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

Minnesota has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the first-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.181).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (6-6) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 165 strikeouts through 134 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Lopez is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Lopez is seeking his 14th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the mound.

In two of his 22 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Cardinals L 7-3 Away Joe Ryan Dakota Hudson 8/3/2023 Cardinals W 5-3 Away Sonny Gray Matthew Liberatore 8/4/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Home Bailey Ober Merrill Kelly 8/5/2023 Diamondbacks W 12-1 Home Kenta Maeda Ryne Nelson 8/6/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home Dallas Keuchel Zac Gallen 8/7/2023 Tigers - Away Pablo Lopez Joey Wentz 8/8/2023 Tigers - Away Sonny Gray Eduardo Rodríguez 8/9/2023 Tigers - Away Bailey Ober Reese Olson 8/10/2023 Tigers - Away Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/11/2023 Phillies - Away Dallas Keuchel Cristopher Sanchez 8/12/2023 Phillies - Away Pablo Lopez Taijuan Walker

