The Houston Astros versus Baltimore Orioles game on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Yordan Alvarez and Gunnar Henderson.

Astros vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 10th-best in MLB action with 146 total home runs.

Houston ranks 16th in MLB, slugging .415.

The Astros have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).

Houston has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (538 total runs).

The Astros are 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .320.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

Houston has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.278).

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 129 home runs.

Baltimore is eighth in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.

The Orioles rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Baltimore has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 554.

The Orioles have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Orioles rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

Baltimore has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Baltimore has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.

Orioles pitchers have a 1.279 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.07 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander went nine scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians without surrendering a hit.

Valdez has 14 quality starts under his belt this season.

Valdez will try to collect his 20th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 6.4 innings per appearance.

In four of his 21 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

The Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (2-3) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while allowing two hits.

He has one quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Rodriguez will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Home Ronel Blanco Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Cristian Javier Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Yankees W 7-3 Away Hunter Brown Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Justin Verlander Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/6/2023 Yankees W 9-7 Away Jose Urquidy Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles - Away Framber Valdez Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles - Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles - Away Hunter Brown Dean Kremer 8/11/2023 Angels - Home Justin Verlander Reid Detmers 8/12/2023 Angels - Home Jose Urquidy Tyler Anderson 8/13/2023 Angels - Home Framber Valdez Chase Silseth

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Blue Jays L 4-1 Away Grayson Rodriguez Yusei Kikuchi 8/3/2023 Blue Jays W 6-1 Away Jack Flaherty Kevin Gausman 8/4/2023 Mets W 10-3 Home Dean Kremer David Peterson 8/5/2023 Mets W 7-3 Home Kyle Gibson Tylor Megill 8/6/2023 Mets W 2-0 Home Kyle Bradish José Quintana 8/8/2023 Astros - Home Grayson Rodriguez Framber Valdez 8/9/2023 Astros - Home Jack Flaherty Cristian Javier 8/10/2023 Astros - Home Dean Kremer Hunter Brown 8/11/2023 Mariners - Away Kyle Gibson Luis Castillo 8/12/2023 Mariners - Away Kyle Bradish George Kirby 8/13/2023 Mariners - Away Grayson Rodriguez Bryce Miller

