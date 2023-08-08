On Tuesday, Matt Wallner (.743 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSDET

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner has four doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while batting .268.

Wallner has picked up a hit in 46.4% of his 28 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.4% of them.

In 21.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.6% of his games this season, Wallner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 of 28 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 10 .333 AVG .161 .452 OBP .257 .686 SLG .387 8 XBH 3 5 HR 2 12 RBI 4 17/6 K/BB 11/3 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings