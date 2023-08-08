How to Watch the Twins vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8
The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner will hit the field against Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Tigers Player Props
|Twins vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Tigers Prediction
|Twins vs Tigers Odds
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank eighth-best in MLB action with 155 total home runs.
- Minnesota's .417 slugging percentage ranks 12th in baseball.
- The Twins are 21st in MLB with a .238 batting average.
- Minnesota has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (510 total runs).
- The Twins are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.
- Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in baseball.
- Minnesota's pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the lowest WHIP in MLB (1.178).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sonny Gray (5-4) takes the mound for the Twins in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.11 ERA in 124 1/3 innings pitched, with 123 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Gray is looking to build on a third-game quality start streak in this game.
- Gray will try to build on a nine-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).
- He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/3/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Matthew Liberatore
|8/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Merrill Kelly
|8/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 12-1
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryne Nelson
|8/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-3
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Zac Gallen
|8/7/2023
|Tigers
|W 9-3
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Joey Wentz
|8/8/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/9/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Reese Olson
|8/10/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Reese Olson
|8/11/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Dallas Keuchel
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/12/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Taijuan Walker
|8/13/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Ranger Suárez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.